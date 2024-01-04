Albemarle eyes Baton Rouge for expansion, job opportunities

Chemical manufacturer Albemarle Corporation is making plans to expand its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, facilities, according to two project review announcements filed with Louisiana Economic Development.

Albemarle filed notices last month indicating it intends to apply for the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs for an expansion project that will create between 10 and 40 full-time positions at its Baton Rouge facilities, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

The project will consist of the purchase of additional lab equipment, processing equipment and upgrades and enhancements to existing equipment, as well as safety enhancements.

The improvements will allow for an increase in production capabilities and represent a $53 million total investment.

The project is expected to bring more than 600 construction jobs with an estimated construction payroll of nearly $19 million. An estimated $800,000 in building and materials and more than $20 million in machinery and equipment is expected to be needed to complete the project.

The project is expected to be finished in December 2025.

Albemarle is a global chemical manufacturer producing additives and intermediates for a wide range of products manufactured by pharmaceutical, water treatment, paper and photographic and agricultural companies; cleaning product and electronic goods manufacturers; and refineries.