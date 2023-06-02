Air Liquide announces long term agreements supporting electronics industry expansion in North Texas

Air Liquide announced that it has invested nearly $70 million U.S. dollars in state-of-the-art plants in North Texas to supply ultra high purity nitrogen and oxygen to the electronics industry.

These investments will support the expansion of two existing manufacturing facilities and will also be used to build, own and operate onsite plants and systems at a new manufacturing site within the region. Operations and supply are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023 at the existing facilities and to start in the first half of 2025 at the new manufacturing site.

The dynamic growth of the electronics industry globally has been boosted by the rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, artificial intelligence, advancements in smartphones and 5G technology, and automotive electronics components. After the rapid growth over the last five years, the electronics industry is expected to keep enjoying structural expansion over the long term.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member of the Air Liquide Group, said: “Air Liquide is proud to support the structural long-term growth of electronics manufacturing in the United States. We are pleased to support our electronics industry customers as they endeavor to expand their manufacturing footprint in Texas, a State where Air Liquide has an established presence and significant infrastructure. This investment illustrates Air Liquide’s ability to meet the stringent, high-purity gas and advanced material needs of electronics manufacturers wherever they operate.”