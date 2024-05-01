Back Cover: Meeting quick orders and satisfying immediate needs

A company specializing in custom pipe and structural steel bending in the Houston area is gaining recognition as a primary solution for customers facing urgent deadlines or encountering supply challenges.

Expand Operator preparing 2″ galvanized pipe for shipment.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) has repeatedly stepped in to assist customers in tight spots. This list includes the quick jobs undertaken for numerous petrochemical facilities in Southeast Texas. Many of these jobs were completed while the driver waited onsite.

"‘We need it yesterday’ is how we operate every day," said Bendco HPB CEO Matt Asmus. "We find a way to make sure our customer comes out the winner."

Nearly every plant in Southeast Texas has some pipe bent by Bendco HPB, noted Rodney Friery, VP of operations at Bendco HPB.

Occurrences of Bendco HPB helping companies with speedy order fulfillment are increasing. The company shared examples from similar experiences it has encountered:

• There was an issue at a local plant where several compressors went down because of internal piping damage. Material was delivered to Bendco HPB in the morning, and the bends were completed per the sample and hand delivered to the plant the same evening by the shop supervisor.

• Recently during a turnaround, a refinery in the Gulf Coast region delivered material to Bendco HPB in the morning. The completed bends were loaded onto the refiner’s truck by the close of business the same day.

• A Canadian boiler tube company needed 16-inch OD P9 tube bent over the weekend. Bendco HPB’s staff worked around the clock to get it done and shipped it out Sunday morning.

Some of the businesses reaching out to the bending specialist are fellow bending firms. Just this year, Bendco HPB completed a project for another bending company, assisting it in adhering to a demanding delivery schedule while its machinery was offline.

A competitor-client called on Bendco HPB and had this to say after working with the firm: "We’ve worked together and they really helped me do things that I could not do in my business," Lynton Holloway of Holloway Company Inc. said. "And they performed those services in a timely matter; they did a good job for us."

Bendco has operated in the same location in Pasadena, Texas, since 1981 and has consistently delivered quality products for Gulf Coast plant projects. After purchasing Bendco and another similar company, Houston Pipe Benders, in 2023, Asmus recently merged the two companies into a single site in Pasadena to form what is now Bendco HPB.

Bending and rolling expertise

With more than 140 years of combined experience in the shop, its operators are trained to think outside the box on how to accomplish any desired bend. Bendco HPB can bend materials ranging from one-fourths an inch OD to 36 inches OD with a maximum wall thickness of two inches.

Materials the specialty bender utilizes range from aluminum to zirconium, and everything in between, and it can help bring any project to life. Bendco HPB’s facility features over 30 workstations capable of cold rolling or induction bending various structural shapes, including angles, beams, channels and square and rectangular tubing. Operators are cross trained on all equipment, enabling it to keep machines running day and night.

The company prides itself on utmost accuracy and aims to provide pricing estimates to clients by the same day in most cases. Its team of estimators is ready to assist in costing a client’s project. Estimators follow a systematic approach during the quoting process, employing a 10-step pre-quote checklist to guarantee the accuracy of the final product.

The estimating department and shop are well-versed in bending applications for a wide array of industries, including O&G, petrochemical, refinery, aerospace, pipelines, subsea, defense, marine, bridge and highway, structural architecture and many others.

Bendco HPB is also able to bend replacement spools for water piping — piping, flanges and fittings. These are welded out, galvanized and sent back to the customer in three business days or less.

The Bendco HPB team can help with any size project. Whether a customer needs a quick quote or an expedited bend, it is the go-to company for pipe or structural steel bending and rolling. With its round-the-clock availability, the company ensures assistance is accessible anytime, day or night, including weekends.

"We cover all the bases so that your project is done right now, right now," Asmus said.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.