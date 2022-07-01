Title: Why & How Private LTE & 5G Networks are Transforming the Oil & Gas Sector

Date: Wednesday July, 27, 11:00 am CT

REGISTER

Digital transformation delivers significant ROI for companies across the O&G value chain. Massive advancements in artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and augmented reality make it possible to improve decision making, drive autonomous operations, track assets, and monitor processes real-time to ensure safe conditions. The Nokia private LTE network solution as a managed service delivered by DXC helps plants transform their businesses and accelerate their Industry 4.0 journey.

Key take-aways: Advantages of private LTE

Why the time is now for pLTE for O&G Upstream Midstream Downstream Use cases

Understand the DXC private LTE & 5G managed service

Nokia and DXC partnership

Register today to learn from industry experts Mitch Robinson, John Fremont and Mario Giacchino as they walk us through the advantages of Private LTE & 5G Networks in the oil and gas sector.

Sponsored by: Nokia and DXC Technology

Presented by: BIC Magazine

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register anyway and we’ll send you a link to watch at your convenience.