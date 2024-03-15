The power of a connected safety program: Visibility, compliance and accountability

DATE: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

TIME: 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. EDT)

The latest connected safety innovations for gas detection provide data-driven insights to help create adaptable and proactive safety programs while driving visibility, productivity and efficiency for safety managers.

In this session, you will discover how a connected safety program strategy can be a powerful tool to help:

Improve awareness and visibility of workers across multiple jobsites

Provide actionable data to help reduce risk and drive productivity

Simplify compliance by automating traditionally time-consuming reporting and fleet management requirements

Increase operational efficiency and improve accountability to reach your organization’s long-term safety and ESG goals

By connecting various safety measures and processes, a connected safety program can provide a holistic view of the safety landscape and enable organizations to implement a more targeted and effective safety strategy by connecting their workers, worksites and workflows.

Following this webinar, you will have a better understanding of the latest gas detection technologies available, how your organization could benefit from them and what the next steps are to get started with a connected safety program.

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

MSA Safety

BIC Magazine