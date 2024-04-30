The future of leak detection and inspections in industrial facilities using ultrasound technology

DATE: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

TIME: 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. EDT)

Advanced ultrasound cameras offer fast inspections, operator-independent results and real-time leak visualization, making it easier to manage maintenance and repair actions.

The technology is also tailored to accurately detect gases, air and vacuum leaks in alignment with industry and regulatory standards, surpassing conventional detection techniques. Our experts will showcase an efficient way to pinpoint leaks of any gas type that can be handled by any operator within minutes.

You'll also discover how this technology assists in reducing fugitive emissions at your facility, backed by extensive experience and tests conducted on O&G facilities. Through real-life examples, you'll learn how using a specialized camera can enhance industrial plant safety while reducing fugitive emissions, as well as how it can help align regulatory mandates while optimizing operational efficiency and costs.

