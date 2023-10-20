NORM regulations and how to manage materials

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 11 A.M. CST (10 A.M. EST)
Learn from a panel of experts who will provide a high-level overview of how to properly manage NORM/TENORM materials.
Key takeaways will include:
- Learning which industries are impacted
- Understanding the regulatory guidelines from various state and federal agencies and where to find them
- Considering what characterizes waste
- Discoving methods for disposal, cleaning, decontamination and remediation methods for NORM/TENORM materials
Additionally, the panelists will be available to answer any questions you may have following the interactive discussion.
Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.
