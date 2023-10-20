NORM regulations and how to manage materials

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 11 A.M. CST (10 A.M. EST)

Learn from a panel of experts who will provide a high-level overview of how to properly manage NORM/TENORM materials.

Key takeaways will include: Learning which industries are impacted

Understanding the regulatory guidelines from various state and federal agencies and where to find them

Considering what characterizes waste

Discoving methods for disposal, cleaning, decontamination and remediation methods for NORM/TENORM materials

Additionally, the panelists will be available to answer any questions you may have following the interactive discussion.

