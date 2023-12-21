Navigating the Brain Drain: Strategies for Retaining Tribal Knowledge in O&G

DATE: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

TIME: 11 a.m. CST (10 a.m. EST)

As seasoned professionals retire or move on to new opportunities, organizations face the challenge of preserving invaluable institutional information or “tribal knowledge," and ensuring a seamless transition for the next generation. Many believe that technology will provide a stepping stone in this transition.

In this webinar, we will talk about the symptoms of this brain drain and discuss ways software can help bridge the gap between old and new.

Key takeaways:

Explore the causes and consequences of brain drain and gain insights into the demographic shifts, skill gaps, and the potential impact on operations efficiency and project continuity.

Learn how to identify and assess critical knowledge gaps within your organization.

Discover how tailored applications can facilitate the documentation, storage, and retrieval of industry-specific knowledge, ensuring that vital information is preserved and easily accessible.

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

