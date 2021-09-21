Title: Make Turnarounds more productive with "Industrial-grade private wireless" and "Internet of Workers" platform

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM CT

Duration: 1 hour

Shutdowns/turnarounds often overrun budget and schedule. Three factors significantly contribute to these time and cost overruns:

Lack of a cost-effective digital device that provides communication and collaboration capabilities to every owner and contract worker in the field significantly impacts their productivity and efficiency

Lack of real-time data from the field to provide visibility and situational awareness for the Turnaround team to quickly resolve issues

Overall poor wireless network coverage, capacity, reliability and performance

This webinar will show how the deployment of a temporary LTE/CBRS private wireless network solution, coupled with an Internet of Workers Platform, during a shutdown/turnaround can significantly improve field workforce productivity and efficiency. We will also discuss the need for real-time data and communications so management can gain greater visibility and make more informed decisions.

Key takeaways:

How existing LMR and Wi-Fi enabled mobile devices don’t meet the voice, video and data needs of today’s STO field workforce

Why existing Wi-Fi networks don’t perform well in outdoor STO environments

How can LTE/CBRS private wireless networks deliver the performance needed for STO

Speakers

Todd Nate, Manufacturing Automation Leader with Nokia Enterprise

Todd Nate leads the North American Manufacturing sector for Nokia Enterprise. Responsible for the vision, strategy and execution, Todd has 25 years of OT experience enabling industrials to step-change their operational productivity/efficiency, business model flexibility and financial position, using advanced technology. His experience translating complex business drivers into successful technology transformations has given him a unique insight into the trends and dependencies of successful digital transformations. Todd earned his Bachelor of Science in Business at Indiana University and his MBA from Ball State University.

Kevin Turpin, CEO for PK Companies