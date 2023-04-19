Webinar Topic: How to Reduce Hand Injuries in Oil & Gas

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET)

Hand injuries are the #1 preventable industrial accident around the globe. If preventable, why are they so common? Attend this webinar to learn how to build the foundation for an effective safety program that can protect your workforce from hand injuries.

In this presentation, industrial hand safety specialist Shane Nider will share what has been learned about injury prevention that goes beyond PPE selection. Based on years of research and testing by Superior Glove, a leading innovator in the design and manufacture of safety gloves and sleeves, this webinar will help attendees:

Understand what the most successful hand safety programs have in common

Get practical processes and tactics for creating a hand safety program that promotes safe behavior among workers

Learn how to identify and overcome common barriers to using hand protection and increase compliance

Identify how to get team and leadership buy-in for a safety program

Attendees can ask questions live, and Shane will answer as many as possible.

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

Speakers

Shane NiderHand Safety SpecialistSuperior Glove

Shane Nider, Hand Safety Specialist, Superior Glove

Shane Nider has more than 17 years of experience working in the industrial safety market, with a focus on providing PPE solutions to oil & gas and construction industries.

Brought to you by Superior Glove

Hosted by BIC Magazine