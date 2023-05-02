How new 3D digital twin models are digitally transforming turnarounds and capital project planning

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM CDT

Real-world use cases showing how 3D Digital Twin models of physical assets can be used in turnaround & capital project planning processes to reduce costs, improve safety and reduce schedule delays. Learn best practices on applying 3D digital twin models to improve asset inspection insights, current condition understanding, scoping accuracy, team collaboration, communication and detailed planning.

Takeaways:

What’s a 3D digital twin : Definition and examples of 3D digital twin models of physical assets.

: Definition and examples of 3D digital twin models of physical assets. What’s new in 3D digital twins for O&G : New technologies that are enabling increased 3D digital twin model usage for asset inspection and TAR management.

: New technologies that are enabling increased 3D digital twin model usage for asset inspection and TAR management. Applications and use cases : Use case examples of how 3D digital twins are being used to reduce costs, improve safety and reduce schedule delays in turnarounds and capital projects.

: Use case examples of how 3D digital twins are being used to reduce costs, improve safety and reduce schedule delays in turnarounds and capital projects. Metrics and results : Results/ROI from utilizing digital twins in turnaround and capital project planning.

: Results/ROI from utilizing digital twins in turnaround and capital project planning. Lessons learned and best practices: Recommendations for setting up a program to capture the metrics needed to prove the ROI on your digital transformation initiative and getting a quick win when using digital twins.

