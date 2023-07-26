How connected safety devices can ensure O&G lone workers are never alone

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 10:00 AM CTD

REGISTER

Midstream and upstream workers may do their jobs in the field independently, leaving them vulnerable to exposure, injury, or worse — a fatality — without anyone knowing in time to respond. The independent work that many enjoy is the very same thing that puts these workers at such a high risk. It's time to empower your lone workers with the support and protection they need to stay safe on the job.

Join us for an exclusive webinar showcasing Industrial Scientific’s connected safety devices and solutions that were developed for this exact purpose–to ensure your oil and gas lone workers are never truly alone.

See firsthand what happens when a lone worker's device triggers an alert for gas exposure, man-down, or panic alarm, and learn how you can tailor an escalation plan for emergency response that takes effect immediately to guarantee that no alert will go unnoticed.

Key Takeaways: • Enhanced Safety: How connected safety devices can provide immediate assistance in the case of gas exposure, man-down incidents, or panic alarms. • Real-Time Alerting and Monitoring: Understand the power of connected devices in providing real-time alerts and monitoring capabilities. • Tailored Escalation Plans: Explore the importance of tailored escalation plans in ensuring the well-being of lone workers.

Industrial Scientific

BIC Magazine

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.