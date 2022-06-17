Title: Elevating Process Safety Management with Passive Fire Protection

Date: July 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. CT

REGISTER HERE

This discussion will highlight the importance of a well-developed plan supporting material selection and other considerations of passive fire protection (PFP) as part of process safety management. It will address this activity's inherent, critical nature, as well as feature insight into industry data revealing why and how major incidents occur.

Key learning topics:

Influence of process safety management on PFP material selection

Optimization of PFP – from cradle to grave

Finding the right balance between risk acceptance and mitigation

In most loss of containment incidents, the risk of a significant fire event increases, resulting in loss of life, property, and environmental damage. These incidents are significantly impacted by how robust the fire protection program is. Through the study of major incidents over the last 40 years, we’ve seen there is still lots to learn and apply to these fire protection programs to help mitigate these incidents.

One such area is the understanding and selection of passive fire protection materials. The assessment starts with a well-identified PHA (FRA, FERA), noting potential three-dimensional fire envelopes and scenarios, and ultimately ends with a well-defined and comprehensive plan for fire protection. Knowing how PFP materials work and where they have been used and implemented for different process scenarios is extremely important in developing successful mitigation strategies.

Register today and plan to join industry experts Doug Sinitiere and Stuart Bradbury as they share knowledge on solving today’s process safety challenges in industrial facilities.

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register anyway and we’ll send you a link to watch at your convenience.

Sponsored by: Carboline

Presented by: BIC Magazine