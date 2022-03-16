A Digital Roadmap to Maximizing Plant Performance

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)

As the oil & gas market continues down the path toward Industry 4.0, there is much that leaders and managers can learn from each other. Join your colleagues to listen to this virtual panel of downstream plant experts who will share their best practices for the digital transformation of maintenance and operations for safer, more efficient and more reliable facilities. The presenters will give insights on how to develop a digital strategy, get management buy-in, break down traditional silos, and improve asset reliability, along with recent case studies. Site and department managers, digital leaders, and implementation managers will learn about:

Digitizing work management processes

Achieving real-time decision making, enhanced productivity, flexibility and agility

Improving communication and collaboration between Maintenance and Operations

Facilitating environmental compliance

Standardizing permitting and digitizing Lock Out-Tag Out to mitigate safety risks

Extending the life cycle of assets

Using AI to increase pipeline input of crude stock and the production and output of finished product

Speakers:

Jeff Carkuff, Site Maintenance Manager, Westlake Corporation

Richard Bass, Safety Supervisor, Kuraray America

Chad Broussard, Digital Implementation Lead, Phillips 66

Keitt Wannamaker, Manufacturing Manager Polypropylene Growth Project, ExxonMobil

Jeremy Osterberger, President and COO, BIC Alliance (Moderator)

