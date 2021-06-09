Webinar: Water Resistant System Solutions for Industrial Pipe Applications

Date: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Learn about how material selection for industrial insulation is based on a number of factors such as thermal performance, acoustics, fire resistance, linear shrinkage, and moisture resistance. In the case of mitigating Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), consideration should also include how the insulation responds to moisture and the impact it has on the system’s potential for corrosion.

Production facilities need to be mindful of corrosion and solutions that exist to help manage, if not eliminate, the potential for CUI. A properly specified and installed insulation system will provide years of reliable performance that minimizes, if not prevents, the potential for corrosion.

Doug Fast, Technical Leader, Owens Corning

Doug Fast is a professional engineer (PE) and technical leader for Owens Corning's Industrial Mineral Wool product offerings. He has over 20 years of experience in the insulation material industry working in product testing, technical services and new product development. Doug has contributed to the industrial insulation industry through participation with ASTM; as well as, leading technical education topics such as acoustics, CUI, and personnel protection.

