Title: Rotating Equipment: Let's Start At the Foundation
Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM Central Standard Time
With the goal to optimize operation reliability, there are a number of key considerations in the proper design and installation of vital equipment systems and assets such as reducing operating costs, extending Mean Time Before Failure and increasing the foundation lifespan.
Join us for this technical session as our SME provides an overview into different design considerations and installation best practices. We will review machinery performance, improper foundation and equipment components.
Additionally, we will discuss application of epoxy and cementitious grout, their advantages when it comes to vibration dampening, chemical resistance and deliberate a cost comparison. From there we will move to components, tools and equipment, and mixing during preparation and placement.
Field installation procedures covered will include:
- Foundation design
- Concrete cure guidelines
- Surface preparation
- Anchor bolt positioning and design
- Field baseplate preparation
- Leveling
- Grout procedures
