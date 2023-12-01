Title: Rotating Equipment: Let's Start At the Foundation

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM Central Standard Time

With the goal to optimize operation reliability, there are a number of key considerations in the proper design and installation of vital equipment systems and assets such as reducing operating costs, extending Mean Time Before Failure and increasing the foundation lifespan.

Join us for this technical session as our SME provides an overview into different design considerations and installation best practices. We will review machinery performance, improper foundation and equipment components.

Additionally, we will discuss application of epoxy and cementitious grout, their advantages when it comes to vibration dampening, chemical resistance and deliberate a cost comparison. From there we will move to components, tools and equipment, and mixing during preparation and placement.

Field installation procedures covered will include:

Foundation design

Concrete cure guidelines

Surface preparation

Anchor bolt positioning and design

Field baseplate preparation

Leveling

Grout procedures

