Fear of Change in LDAR: Embracing New and Emerging Technologies

With new and emerging LDAR technologies making waves in the industry, it can be hard to discern which ones are likely to be the most beneficial to your efforts to detect leaks sooner — and which ones are likely to be more trouble than they’re worth. Knowing which of these technologies are beneficial to your specific use case and how to implement them to ensure compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness can admittedly feel daunting.

Join our webinar on August 25, when a team of Montrose experts will take an in-depth look at the latest LDAR technologies on the market, along with the emerging ones still taking shape on the horizon.

They’ll reveal which ones to consider implementing, which ones to watch, and the steps you can take to utilize them in improving your LDAR efforts while reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and minimizing the risk of non-compliance.

Speakers

Terence Trefiak, Vice President, LDAR Canada

Terence Trefiak brings over 19 years of industry experience to the Montrose team. Prior to joining the Montrose team, Terence worked in various Engineering positions for companies such as ConocoPhillips and BJ Services. He is an expert in fugitive emission management and specializes in Optical Gas Imaging for GHG and LDAR compliance.

Tanya Jackson, Vice President, LDAR USA

Tanya Jackson brings over 9 years of industry experience to the Montrose team. Prior to this, Tanya worked for companies such as Montrose Air Quality Services, Avanti Environmental, and South Coast Air Quality in a variety of roles. Tanya is a leader in the LDAR industry and is Method 21 Certified as well as a Certified OGI Thermographer.

Peter Zemek, Ph.D.Senior Vice President – Emerging Technologies

Dr. Zemek has over 30 years in the field of environmental consulting and testing – integrating emerging technologies into process and environmental applications in air, soil, and groundwater for numerous global clients – utilizing the latest science and engineering innovations to create cost-effective and efficient solutions to solve real-world problems.

Patrick Clark PE, Vice President, Ambient Air Monitoring

Patrick Clark brings over 25 years of industry experience to the Montrose team. Prior to joining the team, Patrick was the President and Founder of Airtech Environmental Services, Inc. He is a Registered Professional Engineer and served as Chair for various industry specific conferences.

