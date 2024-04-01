Mitigating the downstream impact of advantage crude on wastewater systems

DATE: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

While advantaged crude oil represents a lower cost for a refinery, it is well documented that these crudes can negatively affect desalter and other processing units. What is not well documented is the downstream effects advantaged crudes can have on a refinery’s wastewater treatment plant. Advantaged crudes typically contain more contaminants than traditional crude feed slates and, therefore, introduce new challenges within wastewater systems, including the increased potential for production bottlenecks.

Join us for this webinar as our subject matter expert: Explores the common issues wastewater systems experience when crude slates change

Delves into proven chemical solutions and application techniques for mitigating these issues

Describes how refineries can eliminate these bottlenecks with advanced chemical solutions and application techniques

