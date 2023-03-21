Title: Connected-work benefits for safety managers: Worksite visibility & productivity

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

The number of workplace injuries remains nearly unchanged year-over-year, with more than 2 million nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses reported to the U.S. Department of Labor by industry employees in 2021. And up to 90 percent of workplace injuries can be attributed to human error, according to an article in the National Safety Council's Safety+Health magazine.

While PPE has not traditionally had the capabilities to help prevent human error, the latest safety innovations in connected safety technology for gas detection provides data-driven insights to help create adaptable and proactive safety programs while driving visibility, productivity and efficiency for safety managers.

Join us to discover how connected gas detection technologies can help:

Improve awareness and visibility of workers across multiple jobsites

Provide actionable data to help reduce risk and drive more proactive safety programs

Simplify compliance by automating traditionally time-consuming reporting and fleet management requirements

Increase operational efficiency and improve accountability to reach an organization’s long-terms safety goals

Following the webinar, you’ll have more insights about where the future of connected gas detection technology is going, and how to take the first steps to begin implementing these technologies within your organization.

Speakers

Anne Osbourn, Connected Services and Solutions Manager, MSA Safety

Gustavo Lopez, VP of Connected Services & General Manager of Industrial Products, MSA Safety

Chris Borneo, Connected Work Product Platform Director, MSA Safety

Can’t make the day and time of the webinar? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience.

