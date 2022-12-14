Title: Lean thinking in downstream plants for breakthrough performance in asset management

Original Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

When creating your plant strategy, you should be asking yourself the following questions: are my maintenance and reliability efforts providing a tangible and consistent competitive advantage? Is the refinery or chemical plant team fully aligned behind breakthrough improvement? Is there a clear method for deploying breakthrough improvement?

A new application of lean thinking is sparking new efforts at leading people in the oil & gas and chemical industries. Better understanding of the applications and new adaptation of the lean mindset in continuous flow environments is making breakthrough improvements possible in traditional maintenance and reliability.

Topics the panel will cover include:

Why you need breakthrough performance and the value it delivers

Four key ways you can achieve breakthrough performance using Lean Thinking

Real results from a major refinery that implemented Lean Thinking

WATCH ON DEMAND

Speaker

Jorge Mastellari, Senior VP & Partner, ARGO-EFESO

CJ Renegar, Vice President, ARGO-EFESO

Brook Vickery, Vice President and Manufacturing Manager, Flint Hills

Sponsored by ARGO-EFESO

Brought to you by BIC Magazine