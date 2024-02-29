Innovative developments for improving turnarounds and maintenance

DATE: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
TIME: 11 a.m. CDT (12 p.m. EDT)
Maintenance, reliability and inspection leaders share their latest encounters with technology and innovative processes that keep their plants functioning at peak efficiency while meeting sustainability goals.
Discover how advanced petrochem sites use technology and often — simply new ways of thinking — to improve areas including:
- Maintenance practices
- Enhancing reliability
- Reinventing inspection methodologies
Sponsored by: Integrated Global Services, Pittman Power and USA DeBusk
Produced by: BIC Magazine
Can’t make the day and time of the roundtable? Register to receive a link to watch the recording at your convenience
Speakers:
- Lisa Donnell, Global Procurement Leader over Turnarounds, Dow Houston Hub Operations
- Mike Robinson, Senior Reliability Manager, Ascend Performance Materials
- John McClain, Drone Pilot, PEMEX Deer Park Refinery
- Tobey Hooks, Maintenance Manager, Nouryon