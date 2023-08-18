How autonomous drones and computer vision AI are transforming inspections and TAR program management

This webinar examines real-world examples of oil and gas enterprises transforming their asset inspection and turnaround programs using autonomous drones combined with computer vision AI analytics. These digital transformation technologies allow organizations to automate asset inspections, improving defect detection to optimize plant reliability, maintenance program efficiency, inspection accuracy and lower costs.

Takeaways: How autonomous drones are changing the game: As the world-leader in autonomous flight technology, Skydio will cover how drone developments are enabling fully automated remote inspection workflows and improving operational health and safety across industries. Getting started - how to leverage AI to automate asset defect detection: Steps involved in establishing a computer vision AI asset inspection program and key considerations. Applications and use cases: Use case examples of how energy companies are implementing autonomous drones with computer vision AI analysis to improve inspection program accuracy, efficiency and cost. Metrics, results and lessons learned: Early results/ROI from utilizing autonomous drones and computer vision AI to conduct routine asset inspections and improve operational performance.

