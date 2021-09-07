Title: Advanced Non-Intrusive Metering for Oil & Gas Pipeline Transportation and Storage

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

The stability of crude oil and refined products during storage and transportation activities requires accurate and reliable instrumentation. Optimization, process control and accurate monitoring of flow rates and product quality play a key role in today’s asset management.

In this webinar, you will learn about non-intrusive measurement solutions and how modern ultrasonic technology can help transport and storage facility operators improve their operations.

Speakers

Carolina Stopkoski

Head of Market Management for Oil and Gas, FLEXIM AMERICAS Corporation

Carolina Stopkoski has been working in the Oil & Gas industry providing surveillance and monitoring non-intrusive solutions to operators around the world for almost 10 years, with the Expro Group and Flexim as the Head of Market Management for Oil & Gas.

