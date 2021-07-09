Title: Material and Design Upgrades to Graphite Heat Exchangers

Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Graphite heat exchangers can last 20 or more years in the right applications. When you’re seeing less than 8 years out of its operating life, it’s time to consider material and design alternatives that will extend operating life, make maintenance easy, and guarantee resistance to corrosion and erosion.

Attendees will walk away with:

Knowledge on why the lifespan of graphite heat exchangers is cut short in certain applications.

Material and design options to consider when deciding to upgrade your heat exchanger.

Examples of upgrade options and how it can improve your operation.

Information on which materials will be best suited for different applications.

Speaker

Greg Becherer

Senior Vice President, CG Thermal

Greg began his career as an Application Engineer with BW Rogers Co., a distributor of many lines of equipment for the CPE. He then moved to The Carborundum Company in 1987, where he learned the application and design of graphite heat exchangers from the bottom up. After the Division was sold to Carbone, Greg took on the job of Sr. VP, Sales and Marketing of the AstroCosmos Division, becoming an expert in the applications of reactive metal heat exchangers and process equipment, in addition to graphite and ceramics.

Greg has been involved in almost every aspect of the graphite and ceramic corrosion-resistant heat exchanger market, including design and application engineering, development of advanced design heat exchangers, and the full range of sales, marketing, and international business development activities. With his extensive CPE experience, and a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Greg is a recognized expert in corrosive heat transfer applications

Sponsored by CG Thermal | Brought to you by BIC Magazine