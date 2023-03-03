Reaching Next Level Maintenance & Reliability in 2023

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM Central Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour, 15 minutes

With sights set on U.S. refining capacity significantly growing this year, a deep focus on efficiency is going to make or break the success of capital projects and major turnarounds more than ever. With that in mind, our industry experts will speak on topics surrounding this subject to help those of you working in the downstream sector lead your companies reliably, efficiently and safely.

Enjoy this Industry Roundtable as we dialogue along the lines of the future of M&R, prescriptive maintenance, as well as real life lessons learned from executing and improving the entire lifecycle of turnarounds and outages.

Speakers:

Christopher Daniels, Maintenance, Turnaround and Construction Manager, Shell Deer Park Chemicals

Al Cagle Jr., Maintenance Director, Olin, Freeport Site

Scott Grand, Reliability and Maintenance Manager, LyondellBasell Matagorda Complex

