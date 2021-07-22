BIC Industry Roundtable

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3330141/FB238986AB19E87DDB59D8126F7F9FC6?partnerref=BICwebsiteTop industry leaders with practical insights into the evolution of M&R in the energy industry will share their real-world experiences, from implementing Industry 4.0 and AI for process improvement, to how a maintenance team used index cards to identify and dramatically reduce inefficiencies. Your entire M&R supervisory and management team can benefit from this free webinar and progress to the next level of maintenance & reliability excellence by learning how to:

Facilitate Industry 4.0 capabilities and performance

Develop a strategy and plan to manage a transition to the next generation of asset reliability

Empower your maintenance technicians to drive continuous improvement in your organization

Align maintenance and operations entities on strategy, KPIs and accountability

Collect and use data for improvements and capital projects

Use artificial intelligence, machine learning and edge devices to gather data in real time and improve prescriptive maintenance

Increase throughput and profit while advancing environmental stewardship through technology

Each panelist will give a brief presentation and participate in an interactive discussion. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions.

Speakers:

Chad Broussard, Digital Implementation Lead, Phillips 66

Cory Callegan, Maintenance Superintendent, Shintech

David Reed, Director, Plant Services Division, Eastman

Randy Pound, Director of Performance Solutions, Hargrove (Former Global Manufacturing Director, Olin)

Thomas Brinsko, CEO, BIC Alliance (Moderator)

