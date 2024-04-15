Ward Vessel & Exchanger supporting House of Love charity with Clays for a Cause

×

Jon Ward, president and CEO of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, and Lance Williams with the House of Love charity discuss the Clays for a Cause event and its impact on the House of Love charity.

House of Love is an orphanage in India, sponsored by The Grove Church, that provides education, nutrition and care for children in need.

Learn about the capabilities of Ward Vessel & Exchanger, their commitment to ASME code manufacturing and exciting expansion plans.

To learn more about Ward's service offerings, visit wardvesselandexchanger.com

To learn more about House of Love sponsored by The Grove Church, visit thegrovechurch.net/on-mission