Jon Ward, president and CEO of Ward Vessel and Exchanger, gives BIC a rundown of services the company offers as well as its expansion into Houston.

Ward fabricates up to 20 feet in diameter, 3 inches in shell thickness, 200 feet in length, and 400,000 pounds in overall weight. The company specializes in the welding, machining and fabrication of stainless steel, duplex stainless and nickel alloy materials.