Earl Heard, founder of BIC Alliance, cut the ribbon at BIC’s first trade show in over two decades, The PRIME Expo, taking place today, October 6, at the Pasadena Convention Center. Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Alliance, welcomed attendees.

Invited to the Happy Hour from 3:30-6:30 are all plant managers and maintenance, inspection, construction, safety and engineering professionals from refinery, petrochemical, chemical and other energy facilities and plants, and other industry professionals.