Shell's Eric Moore on future leaders, PerspECCtives, and the value of ECC

×
Shell's cost and planning team lead, Eric Moore, shares his perspectives on the ECC future leaders program, upcoming events like PerspECCtives and the invaluable connections and insights ECC offers across the energy industry.
Shell's cost and planning team lead, Eric Moore, shares his perspectives on the ECC future leaders program, upcoming events like PerspECCtives and the invaluable connections and insights ECC offers across the energy industry.
Copyright © 2024 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.