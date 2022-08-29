In-the-Know with Thomas Brinsko: Inflation Reduction Act and how it affects the energy industry

×
In this week’s vlog, BIC Magazine’s CEO Thomas Brinsko discusses the Inflation Reduction Act, new minimum corporate tax on crude oil and petroleum products, and more.
API statement on House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
In this week’s vlog, BIC Magazine’s CEO Thomas Brinsko discusses the Inflation Reduction Act, new minimum corporate tax on crude oil and petroleum products, and more.
API statement on House passage of the Inflation Reduction Act
Copyright © 2022 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.