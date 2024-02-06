ExxonMobil completes the BRRIC suite of projects

×

The Baton Rouge Refinery Integrated Competitiveness (BRRIC) suite, initiated in 2021, has been successfully completed as of mid-January 2024.

This comprehensive three-year initiative modernized the Baton Rouge Refinery, enhancing processing capabilities, flexibility to meet market demands, and overall competitiveness, while also focusing on environmental sustainability through a voluntary reduction in volatile organic compound emissions.

ExxonMobil's investment in the BRRIC suite of projects totaled $230.5 million in Louisiana, contributing significantly to the local economy. The project generated substantial direct property tax revenue, surpassing initial projections, and generated sales taxes during construction. Additionally, ExxonMobil's commitment to supplier diversity and engagement with small and diverse businesses has resulted in substantial economic opportunities, particularly for North Baton Rouge businesses, with significant investments and partnerships.