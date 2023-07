× Exploring the $8.5 Billion Integrated Polymers Facility with Plant Manager Chad Jennings

Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Chad Jennings, the newly appointed plant manager of Golden Triangle Polymers Company, to discuss the groundbreaking $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility in Orange, Texas.

They discuss the plant's production capabilities, its alignment with the business goals of CPChem and Qatar Energy, construction updates, and the project's significance for the local community.