Chief Economist Patrick Jankowski on the Houston and U.S. economy

BIC Magazine's Brent Gaspard is joined by Patrick Jankowski, the chief economist and senior vice president of research at the Greater Houston Partnership, ahead of his presentation at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Economic Forecast Reception.

Hear Jankowski's insights into the diverse and thriving economy of Houston. Dive into market trends, economic forecasts, and the symbiotic relationship between Houston, the U.S., and international markets. Explore the impact of key sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, manufacturing, and transportation, and understand how Houston's economy is intricately linked to global growth.

To learn more about the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region's Economic Forecast Reception, visit allianceportregion.com