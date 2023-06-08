All things reality capture with Joseph Brinz of EIS at Downstream USA 2023

×
Joseph Brinz, CEO & Co-Founder of Engineering & Inspection Services, joins Jeremy Osterberger at Downstream USA 2023. Discover the cutting-edge mobile 3D scanner used by their company, and delve into the history of digital twin technology.
Joseph Brinz, CEO & Co-Founder of Engineering & Inspection Services, joins Jeremy Osterberger at Downstream USA 2023. Discover the cutting-edge mobile 3D scanner used by their company, and delve into the history of digital twin technology.
Copyright © 2023 BIC Alliance, Inc. All rights reserved.