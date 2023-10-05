Aerial bundle extractor in action - Peinemann Equipment

×

In this video a demonstration of the Peinemann Aerial Bundle Extractor in action.

The Peinemann Aerial Bundle Extractor (ABE) is an efficient, reliable and safe piece of equipment that simplifies bundle extraction. Its slim and self-contained design minimizes the forces on the surrounding structure, while allowing operators to efficiently extract and insert bundles. The ABE is the result of years of hands-on field experience and assembled from reliable and durable components. The operator safety is also a top priority, which is why the ABE is controlled by remote and equipped with multiple safety features as standard.

