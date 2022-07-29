2022 Industrial Procurement Forum - Contractors - Procurement Managers Panel Discussion

Panel of Procurement Managers discussed topics like supply chain, contractor/vendor selection, building relationships with procurement professionals, and much more.

The panel was moderated by Jeremy Osterberger, President & Chief Operating Officer, BIC Alliance.

Procurement Managers Panel:

  • Scott Tanley, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Turner Industries
  • Charles McManemin, Vice President of Sales & Business Development Chemicals Business Line, Fluor
  • Javiel “JJ” Barrera, Vice President, Construction & Maintenance, Wood
  • Kent Danforth, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, S&B Engineers and Constructors

