2022 Industrial Procurement Forum - Contractors - Procurement Managers Panel Discussion

Panel of Procurement Managers discussed topics like supply chain, contractor/vendor selection, building relationships with procurement professionals, and much more.
The panel was moderated by Jeremy Osterberger, President & Chief Operating Officer, BIC Alliance.
Procurement Managers Panel:
- Scott Tanley, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Turner Industries
- Charles McManemin, Vice President of Sales & Business Development Chemicals Business Line, Fluor
- Javiel “JJ” Barrera, Vice President, Construction & Maintenance, Wood
- Kent Danforth, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, S&B Engineers and Constructors