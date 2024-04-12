Podcast: What makes a business last? How PALA Group succeeded for 50 years

×

Jeremy Osterberger interviews Scott Barringer, President and CEO of PALA Group, a Gulf Coast-based industrial contractor established in 1973, celebrating 50 years of success.

Scott highlights PALA Group's journey from its origins in sugar refineries to becoming an employee-owned company in 2008. Diversification, including acquisitions like US Fusion and Arco Power Systems, has been crucial for PALA Group's success. Technological investments like 3D laser modeling and upcoming robotic welding equipment demonstrate PALA Group's commitment to innovation. Scott emphasizes the importance of training and collaboration with educational institutions to prepare for the future. Looking ahead, PALA Group aims for further diversification and growth, led by the younger generation within the company.