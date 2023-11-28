Podcast: Overcoming challenges and achieving excellence in workforce development with Turner Industries

×
Jeremy Osterbeger interviews Stephen Toups, CEO of Turner Industries.
Toups discusses Turner's involvement in recent projects, how leadership is vital to Turner's success and tells us how the company maintains its high safety record.
