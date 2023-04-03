Podcast: ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery Manager Rozena Dendy gives an update on the expansion project startup

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger joins Rozena Dendy for the successful startup of its Beaumont refinery expansion, which adds 250,000 b/d of capacity to one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

