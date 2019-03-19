McDermott completes Calpine's York 2 Energy Center combined-cycle power station

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) announced today it successfully achieved substantial completion at Calpine's York 2 Energy Center, a combined-cycle gas power station in Peach Bottom Township, Pennsylvania. This milestone means the plant has now been turned over to the owner to begin commercial operations.

"McDermott is pleased to announce that the York 2 Energy Center Combined-Cycle EPC power station project is substantially completed and as such Calpine has commenced commercial operations," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "Thank you to the McDermott project team who has maintained the highest levels of focus, dedication and safety to achieve this milestone on this world-class power station."

York 2 Energy Center project is an 828-megawatt, dual-fueled, combined-cycle gas turbine power station owned by Calpine Mid-Merit, LLC, an affiliate of Calpine Corp.