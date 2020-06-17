Industry leader committed to sharing knowledge

Carboline personnel gathered last summer in downtown St. Louis to hold a conference for colleagues from around the globe.

These days, positivity can be difficult to find. Whether your favorite news source chose to highlight it or sweep it under the rug, our global population made adjustments to all aspects of our daily lives this past spring, all for an uncertain hope that it would benefit one another. Medical personnel around the globe put their individual needs aside to care for those of the greater good. Companies and governments everywhere found ways to keep society moving forward under the "new normal."

We all know there is plenty of positivity within our world. Like in past events and those highly likely to come in our future, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Troublesome times fortify our resolve. Impediments breed ingenuity, and with each failure comes new-found strength. Here at Carboline, we are committed to providing our customers with the support and resources needed to manage the times ahead. When we discussed how to do this, the answer seemed obvious: Share our knowledge.

"Our employees are some of the most well-respected members of the industry, many with top certifications and decades of experience. Wherever you are, we have experienced and knowledgeable people there, ready to support you," said Carboline President and COO Chris Tiernay.

Carboline is your trusted source for industry knowledge, and we are ready and willing to share it with you. We are doing this through different outlets that are easy to access, no matter where your "office" is these days.

Online Corrosion School

On March 31, we started offering Corrosion School online. For over 40 years, Carboline has offered Corrosion School at our headquarters in St. Louis. Carboline has always been committed to advancing education in the corrosion industry and continuing this mission as many people have transitioned to working from home. Topics range from generic types of coatings to steel-surface preparation and weathering finishes.

"Now more than ever, we need to connect to our customers and employees, and we feel providing free educational opportunities is a great way to connect during this time," said Vice President of Marketing Melissa Molitor.

Live Chat

We have also launched a Live Chat feature on Carboline.com. Live Chat is staffed by the same Carboline Technical Service engineers who answer your emails and phone calls in St. Louis. The interactive feature is available from your desktop, tablet or any mobile device in real time. We are committed to being readily available to all customers, whether they're preparing for a job while working from home or on the jobsite. Questions and photos can be sent in for real-time personalized assistance.

The Carboline Tech Service Podcast covers a broad range of topics, from industry standards to product knowledge.

Tech Service Podcast

Another way Carboline is reaching people and providing new information during this time is through the Carboline Tech Service Podcast. The hosts, Jack Walker and Paul Atzemis, have moved the recording out of the studio and into their homes. They use their experiences in technical service, their history in the field and the knowledge from their NACE Level 3 peer certifications to help explain the industrial coatings industry. The podcast covers a broad range of topics, from industry standards to product knowledge. Walker and Atzemis make technical information relatable and humorous. We could all use a little humor right now. If you'd like to hear what I'm talking about, the podcast can be found on iTunes or Google Play by searching for "Carboline Podcast," or by following Carboline's social media promotions.

Thank you

Our hearts are filled with appreciation for the work our customers do -- not only for their employees and the communities they serve, but for their end users. Our customers coat steel and concrete that keep ships and trains moving. They keep chemicals contained, assets protected and people all around the globe working. Our customers keep engineers and construction crews producing some of the best architectural masterpieces ever made.

After these past few months and countless hours spent on webinars with our Carboline family of customers, all we have to say is "thank you." Thank you for what you do for our world, and thank you for trusting us with your family, your employees and your customers. We here at Carboline wish you and your loved ones all the best. And rest assured, when the next global crisis decides to turn our world upside down, we will be there as a positive force to help get you through to the other side.

