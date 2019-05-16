Digital technology for managing scaffolding projects

The future is now for utilizing digital technology for scaffolding and work access management on maintenance, turnaround and capital projects. Digital technologies allow facility owners and operators to realize ever-important cost and schedule savings while minimizing plant downtime. Within the scaffolding world, technologies promote better planning and control of scaffold inventory and builds, reduce design and installation time requirements, and enhance visualization capabilities for end users, contractors and scaffold erectors.

As the trend toward digital transformation continues, scaffolding craft providers are increasingly turning to 3-D modeling to decrease design and build time while increasing accuracy and service quality. The models provide 3-D renderings of scaffolds that can be used to improve planning and scaffold material management. In addition, the models can be sent to registered professional engineers in lieu of hand sketches to expedite the approval process for scaffolds that require stamped, engineered drawings.

Many facility owners who recognize the benefits of this approach are now requiring the use of this technology to qualify contractors who erect and dismantle scaffolds in their facilities. One of the major benefits of the visualization provided by a 3-D scaffold model is an alignment of scaffold users from all crafts and operations on a coordinated consensus design that will meet the universal needs of the users and avoid excessive modifications once a scaffold is built. With reductions in modifications and rework of scaffolds in the field, more project schedules are met or even made better, as any modifications and rework can actually take place during the planning phase.

Digital models also allow a more organized work effort in the scaffold erection process, as designs and scaffold counts are provided with greater reliability that can result in increased productivity. The digital files can also be saved and catalogued to create a library of scaffold drawings/models, which is especially useful for situations that are often repeated, such as annual turnarounds. They can also be used as a starting point for similar projects, thus saving time and increasing quality.

When a 3-D image of the work area is available, whether for a unit, piperack, tower or furnace, scaffold models can be overlaid onto the unit models to enhance the visualization even further. Most new construction today includes a 3-D model of the new unit or facility. However, most petrochemical facilities were constructed long before this technology was available and are dependent on 2-D construction or as-built drawings for information on their facilities. Since as-built drawings are not always provided after a project is completed, the "latest" drawings can often be woefully inaccurate. However, technology exists today that utilizes laser-point clouds to capture existing structures, equipment, piping, conduit and buildings, allowing owners and their contractors, engineers and scaffold erectors to "see" from the office or conference room exactly what is in place today. The technology is so advanced that one can "walk through" the areas to see what needs to be done. The planning phase of the project is streamlined and accuracy is increased. When a 3-D scaffold model is integrated with a unit scan, scaffold users can see landings, access points, staging areas and proximity to equipment to ensure there is adequate access to perform their work.

Laser scans are not the only methodology for creating as-built models of units. Drones have been engaged to fly around and through units with cameras that can be used to programmatically create an orthomosaic image of the unit, which is an orthographic representation of the area in a photographic form. These models are 3-D and, with the right software, can be explored in the same fashion as a laser scan.

When managing scaffolds as a user or as a builder, it is often difficult to know exactly where and how many scaffolds are actually in place on a project. This is especially true for maintenance work in facilities, as a seemingly unlimited number of activities by a wide variety of users require scaffolds to be built. One tool that is used for tracking the locations of scaffolds is global positioning system (GPS) mapping. The setting of GPS coordinates on scaffolds provides mapping data for the owner or user that allows the scaffolds to be "seen" on many mapping apps. Scaffolding contractors must inspect scaffolds on a regular basis to ensure the scaffold can still be "green tagged" and is safe for use. Typical industrial facilities may have anywhere from 150 to 2,500 scaffolds erected at any one time. Scaffold location mapping can be highly useful in these situations.

One point of concern with GPS mapping is the accuracy of the GPS coordinates. Depending on the method and device used to provide the coordinates, accuracy can be difficult to attain. Industrial facilities have an expanse of structural steel, towers and stacks that may affect the ability of a GPS device to pinpoint a scaffold's location. In addition, some devices may read three satellites, while others may read 12. In either case, setting coordinates must be diligently verified and, in some cases, may require an override to the reading received.

In locations with many standing scaffolds, it is useful to be able to retrieve information at the access point of the scaffold. In use today are tags with quick response (QR) codes that provide all of the information on the scaffold, such as who requested the scaffold, when it was requested, the reason it was requested, when it was built, which foreman built it, if and when it was modified, the purchase order or work order number, etc. Reading a QR code with a QR reader makes this information immediately available on-site.

In addition to allowing users to discover information on a scaffold, the QR code also enables scaffold erectors to gain access to their inventory software. Through this portal, erectors can report on the status of a scaffold request, record their scaffold piece count, track breakins and delays in the work day, or submit time sheets. Inspections of scaffolds can be reported through the portal, and users can request a scaffold be dismantled. The impact on the administrative effort to manage scaffolding will be greatly improved, reducing hours, increasing accuracy and improving timeliness. Portal access and data sharing also allow supervision to spend more time at the worksite instead of transporting paper reports to the administrator.

Many sites today employ smart devices -- phones and tablets -- for more efficient interface with the tasks and software utilized for managing scaffolding needs, including tracking status of scaffolds, reducing excess materials, reducing paperwork, collecting more accurate data for better decisions, and developing work packages for faster response times. These devices can also hold attachments, such as a 3-D model of the scaffold to be built or a copy of the work order or job safety analysis for the project. A significant concern to be addressed at the site level when using smart devices is the requirement in most petrochemical facilities for intrinsically safe devices. Numerous approaches exist to address this requirement, and finding the best way for each site should be an important part of a roll-out initiative.

Once the use of smart devices has been tested and widely accepted for projects or maintenance work inside industrial facilities, the dam will be broken and there will be an unlimited number of processes that can utilize the devices and become more streamlined and efficient, e.g., safety audits, quality inspections, equipment inspections, time sheets, material receiving reports, etc.

Reporting dashboards have also improved now to the point where near real-time activities can be viewed on scaffolds, including scaffold counts, leg feet or piece counts that reflect the contract, days standing, scaffold on rent, and a map showing all scaffolds with GPS coordinates. These dashboards can be filtered interactively to allow the viewer to drill down on the information: which planner has the most scaffold standing and on rent, which division has the most or fewest scaffolds erected, which foreman erected the most leg feet and so on. These dashboards can turn a 20-page detailed report into a one-page graphic report that is filterable and customizable.

The future is now for all of the technologies mentioned. Those that take advantage of the technology are not getting ahead of the movement but only keeping up with the pack. Those that do not take advantage are drifting behind.

