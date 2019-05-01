Blasting through pinch points to keep work moving

With 35 years of welding industry knowledge guiding him, newly appointed Turnaround Welding Services (TWS) President Eddie Villeret -- along with Senior Vice President Clay LeBlanc -- has helped spearhead the company's recent relocation from Livingston to Ascension Parish, Louisiana, a move predicated on the desire to be closer to customers while meeting their ever-growing needs from a new, state-of-the-art headquarters.

At 20,000 square feet, TWS' new facility showcases offices; an expansive warehouse, shop and laydown yard; and an innovative staging facility -- all designed with TWS customers in mind.

"Relocating to Ascension Parish brings us closer to our customers and gives us the space we need to provide them with even more robust turnaround, welding and mechanical services," said Villeret. "Whether we're working on small projects or large-scale projects that peak near 250,000 man-hours, our new facility allows us to scale up or down depending

on what the customer needs."

TWS is on the critical path for a turnaround, and safely responding to customer needs is what the organization is known for. Its team is multicraft and highly skilled, and even though they focus on welding, there's a substantial list of other services they perform that range in scope from planning and executing turnarounds and capital projects to installing piping and developing rigging plans.

"Our customers know our welders are talented," Villeret said. "What's lesser known is the fact that our employees are also multiskilled and strategic. These are highly skilled, dedicated individuals who work through tough jobs and keep the workflow moving safely forward for our clients."

As a completely revitalized organization with a new facility and a reinvigorated management team, keeping work moving forward for clients -- while keeping them happy -- is exactly what TWS is poised to do, both now and for years to come.

For more information, visit www.tws-emcor.com or call (225) 686-7101.

