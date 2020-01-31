Aegion Energy Services — Built On Performance

flawlesspixels

Aegion Energy Services companies are built on a rich history and solid performance, providing safe and reliable maintenance, turnarounds and safety services for the U.S. West Coast oil industry. Aegion Energy Services companies include Brinderson, P2S ServTech and AllSafe Services. In addition, Schultz Industrial Services, an Aegion Energy Services company, serves California owners with labor agreements.

Brinderson's history

Brinderson was founded in 1965 in California to provide construction to municipal projects. Over the years, Brinderson shifted its focus primarily to the oil and gas markets in California and Washington. Acquired by Aegion Corp. in 2013, today Brinderson is an integrated service provider of maintenance and construction for the upstream and downstream oil and gas markets. Its services include project management, project controls, estimating, quality control, civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation. Oil refinery clients include Chevron, Marathon, Phillips 66, Par Pacific, Shell and Valero, as well as California Resources and ExxonMobil in the upstream market.

Brinderson's strength has been its ability to seamlessly transition sites (more than 20) from the incumbent provider while maintaining a safe work environment and reducing costs for customers. Contributing to Brinderson's ability to reduce costs is the use of two of its performance management tools: the DelayTrakSM and TimeTrakSM systems.

AllSafe Services is created

In 2011, Brinderson created AllSafe Services to specialize in providing customers with safety professionals and safety attendants who oversee and monitor the safe execution of construction, maintenance and turnarounds. Safety services include fire watch, hole watch, bottle watch and ground support specialists. AllSafe Services also provides safety professionals including managers, supervisors, technicians, auditors and permit writers.

Addition of P2S ServTech

Aegion Energy Services acquired the assets and intellectual property of Plant Performance Services (P2S) in 2018 and introduced a new Houston-based company as a national specialty turnaround services provider. The company was named P2S ServTech, which draws on the rich 30-year history and reputation of both P2S and ServTech as recognized providers of turnaround services. P2S ServTech is dedicated to turnaround specialty services that provide safety and quality while keeping projects on schedule.

Why partner with Aegion Energy Services?

Aegion Energy Services is a full-service construction, maintenance, turnaround and safety services provider with proven safety performance. The company has ongoing experience as a maintenance provider at 14 refineries and employs more than 2,000 employees with productivity tools and practices providing cost savings to owners. Aegion Energy Services and its subsidiary companies have a history of providing clients with the highest- quality maintenance, turnaround and safety personnel. The companies have a highly experienced management team and can respond to market conditions with innovative thinking and creative solutions.

