A ‘tradition of quality’ lives on

Baton Rouge Machine Works LLC is the result of the talent, dedication and determination that began more than 60 years ago with Walter Rivette and Donald Dowty, after each served in World War II. After the war, both had apprenticeships at Delgado Trade School and Prager Gear Co. before working at the Standard Oil Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Later, the men worked second jobs at Clanton's Machine Shop, where they came across a skilled millwright: Pete Rounsaville.

In August 1961, the three men decided to form a new company. They named their company Quality Machine Works Inc. (QMW) to reflect their unwritten mission statement of setting higher standards in precision and workmanship.

Initially, QMW supplemented Esso and Kaiser Aluminum with machine and equipment repairs. At the time, the men at QMW often endured 80-hour workweeks in order to complete projects as efficiently as possible and in a timely manner. Johnny Bowen began working at QMW in 1963, learning the trade under the owners. By 1970, the partners acquired a second location, and eventually the men parted ways, each assuming responsibilities of their own shops. A highly skilled machinist, Rivette continued building QMW and made great progress in manufacturing specialty processes for large industrial applications and rotating equipment.

When Rivette died unexpectedly in 1974, it was "all hands on deck" as his widow and their children all contributed to the operation of the business, with Rivette's oldest son, Glenn, assuming managerial responsibility.

The company's go-to machinist, Dave Cancienne, became a right hand to Glenn following this sudden transition. With unrelenting dedication from family and many loyal employees and customers, the business continued to grow but was constrained by its location.

In 1978, Bowen was hired back on as a partner, and the first order of business was relocating the facility. Property was acquired, and a new building was erected on a 10-acre tract of land located across from Stupp Corp.

After this expansion, in just three years, company sales quadrupled. QMW was sold to Union Pump in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 1981. The following year, Glenn Rivette and Johnny Bowen formed a new company: Baton Rouge Machine Works Inc. (BRMW). At the onset, the partners continued manufacturing proprietary equipment designed by the late Rivette. Soon after, BRMW began manufacturing pumps and repairing rotating equipment.

Throughout the '80s, '90s and into the early 2000s, BRMW enjoyed great success, designing and manufacturing specialized machinery and repairing heavy industrial equipment. With its expert field service crew, BRMW spread its reach throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In 2008, the partners were approached by MAN Diesel and Turbo with an offer to acquire the Baton Rouge operation. After eight years, MAN went another route and offered the company back to its original owners.

Realizing the opportunity and believing BRMW could once again thrive, Rivette and Bowen reunited in fall 2017. Since then, the company has been in the process of modernizing its facilities, upgrading its machinery and optimizing its workflow to once again become an industry leader.

With a love for true American craftsmanship and a passion for precision, BRMW has built a longstanding "Tradition of Quality."

Through the years, BRMW has made many thousands of repairs and manufactured machinery to the highest standards. With the help of longtime dedicated staff members and a loyal group of top machinists, BRMW is serving the industry with the same legendary quality and precision that it has long been known for.

Machinery and equipment designed and built by BRMW are now used in specialty processes in many industries and countries throughout the world. Walter Rivette would be amazed if he could see the progression of the machine industry and how his legacy has evolved and continues to live on in 2019.

For more information, visit www.brmachineworks.com or call (844) 857-2592.

