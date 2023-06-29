Back Cover: Liquid-handling company’s technology and services support ESG initiatives

ESG initiatives have become strategically imperative for companies seeking to demonstrate their commitment to cleaner, safer, more sustainable practices.

As steps are taken to incorporate more of these initiatives, companies can count on Rain for Rent to be a trusted partner and collaborator in meeting the ESG-related objectives of any potential projects.

Rain for Rent is a liquids-handling company that continually evolves to meet customers’ needs with efficient turnkey solutions. Since its founding in 1934, nearly 90 years ago, Rain for Rent has remained an industry leader across diverse jobsites by embracing progress and innovation. What hasn’t changed is its commitment to being an environmentally safe company. To this day, Rain for Rent operates within its founding principle: to positively contribute to the communities in which its team lives and works. It does this by aligning its technologies and practices with safety standards that protect teams, communities and environments.

Gulf Coast refinery project

When a Gulf Coast refinery required temporary water treatment systems to eliminate potential environmental discharge issues from increased organic nitrogen loading, Rain for Rent provided a solution that helped eliminate negative environmental impact. A two-phase plan was developed that enhanced biological treatment via a side stream, temporary biological treatment system: a temporary Moving Bed Bioreactor and improved treatment in the receiving lagoon. Aeration created by blowers kept water agitated and provided the additional oxygen required to support biological growth and health.

Liquid-handling company’s technology and services support ESG initiatives Rain for Rent’s system removed plastics from the facility’s discharge stream to meet mandated environmental requirements utilizing two B48 LakeTanks®, each with a 48k bl storage capacity.

The refinery also partnered with Rain for Rent to develop a critical component solution utilizing pumps and hoses to aid in wastewater lagoon recirculation. Within its u-shaped lagoon, the facility’s wastewater was received, circulated down one side of a dike and up the other, then pushed out to a discharge canal. To enhance that process, Rain for Rent designed and installed a pumping system that intervened in the final stretch of the lagoon, and moved 3,000 gallons per minute (GPM), or 80% of the wastewater flow, back to the start of the lagoon for a second pass. This recirculation increased residence time and helped improve the overall treatment process.

Liquid-handling company’s technology and services support ESG initiatives A large volume of discharge water collected for thorough filtration to remove suspended plastic solids prior to discharge.

Texas manufacturing plant project

When a manufacturing plant in Texas was in need of a court-ordered plan to prevent the discharge of plastics, it brought Rain for Rent onto the team to design and install a system that could collect a large volume of water for thorough filtration prior to discharge. Rain for Rent assisted the plant with the development of a plan that removed plastics from the facility’s discharge stream and met the mandated environmental requirements.

The plan utilized two B48 LakeTanks®, each with a 48k bl storage capacity, combined with a pumping system that moved 6,000 GPM of process water at 80 feet, total dynamic head, with two miles of discharge pipe. Each LakeTank® was outfitted with two turbidity curtains installed in a formation that created the filtration function of a weir tank. Telemetric instrumentation automated the pump system and adjusted tank volumes as needed. The project ran successfully and helped the plant to remain in compliance and free from negative environmental impact for three years while a permanent system was built on site.

Liquid-handling company’s technology and services support ESG initiatives An emergency response system utilizing Rain for Rent’s pumps, weir tanks, bag filters and design expertise brought per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) measurements down to a non-detectable level.

Iowa plant filtration system

In another feat of ESG support, Rain for Rent provided an Iowa plant with an emergency response, turnkey filtration system after an explosion and fire resulted in the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances-contamination of a nearby stormwater basin. As there was a high risk of the contaminated basin flooding into a large, adjacent river, which serves as the source of drinking water for multiple downstream municipalities, a solution had to be designed and installed immediately. The contaminated water in the basin, which amounted to nearly 13 million gallons, contained 37 parts per thousand (PPT) of perfluorooctanoic acid and 4.8 PPT of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS). These measurements needed to be brought down to a non-detectable level.

Liquid-handling company’s technology and services support ESG initiatives Rain for Rent designed a system to treat 12.9 million gallons of water contaminated with PFAS.

As timing was critical, Rain for Rent’s local branch representatives and estimators visited the site multiple times to ensure that the design for the turnkey, large scale PFOS filtration system, was 100% accurate and on-point. The Branch crew was then able to efficiently and safely mobilize and install the system without delay. Rain for Rent operated the system, which ran 24/7 and maintained a filtration flow of up to 600 GPM, until the job was successfully completed. During the high-visibility project, which consisted of frequent meetings — many of which included state and local government representatives — Rain for Rent developed and maintained a full system checklist that was completed and submitted to the project owner every two hours, allowing for all parties to monitor progress in real-time.

Rain for Rent stands ready to help support any team in the incorporation of ESG initiatives and goals. Together, with its complete line of liquid-handling equipment and services, Rain for Rent can create solutions that result in responsible, sustainable operations.

For more information, visit rainforrent.com or call (800) 742-7246.