Leading the hydrogen revolution toward sustainable energy

Bilfinger's service solutions span the entire hydrogen value chain.

In a world where refineries stand as the largest consumers of hydrogen and where the current hydrogen production methods emit a staggering 900 million mt of CO 2 annually, there's an unmistakable and pressing need for a transformative shift toward low-emission hydrogen solutions.

Bilfinger, with its expertise across the entire hydrogen value chain, emerges as a compelling partner in this sustainability journey. Bilfinger's commitment to reducing emissions and advancing hydrogen technology is evident in its innovative solutions and dedication to environmental targets.

Bilfinger's vision for hydrogen transformation

Bilfinger stands at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution, providing comprehensive hydrogen solutions that span the entire hydrogen value chain — from production and storage to transportation and utilization. As the world transitions to a more sustainable energy landscape, the hydrogen infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, with diverse technologies vying for prominence. Bilfinger not only recognizes these technological nuances but also integrates them seamlessly into its clients' projects, ensuring that they stay ahead of the curve. It bundles all the necessary competencies under one roof, from the project idea to implementation and after-sales service. Bilfinger is committed to helping industrial players navigate the complex landscape of hydrogen utilization. Its comprehensive suite of services encompasses every facet of the hydrogen journey, ensuring that plant operators, energy suppliers and users can embark on this transformative path with confidence. One of its global core offerings lies in consulting and engineering. From the very inception of a hydrogen project, Bilfinger provides support and subject matter advice. Whether it is feasibility studies, conceptualization or basic engineering, it has a multi-disciplined team to guide clients through every step. The team's unique know-how and extensive knowledge of various hydrogen technologies allow it to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of components and processes, ensuring optimal outcomes. Bilfinger stands at the forefront of the hydrogen revolution, providing comprehensive hydrogen solutions that span the entire hydrogen value chain — from production and storage to transportation and utilization. When it comes to plant construction, Bilfinger's U.S. operations offer a complete spectrum of solutions. It performs project management, constructability, procurement and the execution of direct hire open shop or union construction and assembly services. In addition to building and developing hydrogen systems, Bilfinger is equally proficient in maintaining and optimizing them. Its maintenance services represent its assurance of reliability and efficiency. It handles everything, from the day-to-day operations of systems to regular maintenance, turnarounds and calibrations. With Bilfinger, a client's hydrogen infrastructure is in the hands of experienced experts. The result is clear: all client needs are met conveniently from a single source, saving both time and resources.

Bilfinger's key role in diverse hydrogen markets

Hydrogen transportation and storage: The installation of onsite hydrogen and CO 2 sequestration facilities for refineries is one of the quickest ways to reduce this environmental challenge. Not only can users guarantee supply, but they can also reduce transport costs and emissions and provide secondary outlets for hydrogen as vehicular use increases, creating greater demand for refueling stations. Green hydrogen is the ultimate goal; however, blue and gray hydrogen will have their part to play in the interim transitional period as the industry moves toward environmental targets. In a bid to diversify hydrogen transportation beyond pipelines, Bilfinger explores alternative methods like Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers and ammonia. Moreover, hydrogen storage, similar to natural gas today, is poised to become a cornerstone of the industry. To ensure a stable hydrogen supply chain, large-scale hydrogen buffering in underground cavern storages becomes essential. Bilfinger offers comprehensive services, from design, construction and maintenance of such storage and re-injection facilities. Green technologies integration: In pursuit of net-zero ambitions, Bilfinger collaborates with clients to integrate green technologies such as solar and wind into their onsite energy generation portfolio. This proactive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also enhances energy sustainability, aligning client operations with the principles of responsible energy consumption.

Bilfinger — A trusted partner in hydrogen sustainability

As the industry navigates the complexities of the hydrogen industry's future, Bilfinger stands as a trusted partner, ready to guide clients through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability and substantial experience, Bilfinger empowers companies to embrace a greener, more sustainable future. In a world increasingly defined by environmental consciousness and the need to reduce carbon emissions, Bilfinger's services are not merely an option — they are a necessity. By choosing Bilfinger, one aligns its company with the vanguard of hydrogen technology and sustainability, ensuring that its endeavors contribute to an eco-friendlier and more prosperous world. The path to a sustainable future begins with the right partner, and Bilfinger is the partner a company can trust to lead the way.

