Tank repair and maintenance services are critical for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of storage tanks, whether they are used for storing liquids, gases or other materials.

Proper maintenance helps extend the life of the tank, prevents leaks or failures and ensures compliance with industry regulations.

Fabrication and construction expert, ATEC Steel, has strategically expanded its tank repair and maintenance services to better serve customers, enhance satisfaction and meet their needs. Expanded services, and a brief description about each one, include:

Tank repair and maintenance overhaul for longevity and reliability

Modification, repair or replacement. The decision between modification and replacement of a storage tank depends on several factors, including the extent of damage, regulatory compliance, cost considerations and the desired performance improvements. ATEC’s specialists can assess the specific conditions of the tank, provide recommendations and make certain that any modifications meet safety and regulatory standards.

Foundation settlement and solutions. Foundation settlement refers to the gradual sinking or movement of a tank’s foundation. This can occur for many reasons, including soil consolidation, changes in moisture content, poor construction or geological factors. It’s a serious issue that can lead to structural damage if not addressed promptly.

Shell repairs. Shell repairs typically involve addressing issues related to the outer shell or structural integrity of a tank. They are crucial to prevent leaks, ensure safety and maintain the structural stability of the tank.

Fixed and floating roof repair. Repairs to fixed and floating roofs of storage tanks are critical to assure the structural integrity of the tank and prevent leaks or other safety issues. Specialists with ATEC adhere to safety protocols and compliance with relevant industry standards and regulations essential for the integrity and safety of storage tanks.

Floating roof seals. Floating roof seals are critical components of storage tanks with floating roofs, especially in tanks used for the storage of liquids such as oil or chemicals. These seals play a crucial role in preventing product evaporation, minimizing emissions and maintaining the integrity of the stored material.

Tank fittings and appurtenance repair, modifications or replacement. Repairing, modifying or replacing tank fittings and appurtenances is a crucial aspect of maintaining the integrity and functionality of storage tanks. Tank fittings and appurtenances include various components such as valves, nozzles, vents, gauges and other attachments.

Before selecting a tank repair and maintenance service provider, it’s important to consider the company’s expertise, experience, safety record and the range of services offered. Regularly scheduled maintenance and proactive repairs can significantly contribute to the longevity and reliability of storage tanks.

ATEC Steel can assist with any tank maintenance or repair identified within the API 653 Tank Inspection Report following an inspection by its specialists.

For more information, visit atecsteel.com.