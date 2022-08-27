Global hydrogen energy storage market to surpass $21.6B by 2030

The global hydrogen energy storage market size is expected to reach USD 21.66 billion by 2030.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. The supportive developments and policy support from countries around the world will boost the growth of the market in the near future.

Over the forecast period, growing applications of fuel cell technologies such as transportation, portable electricity, and stationary power are expected to bolster the expanding need for hydrogen energy storage. Through renewable-powered electrolysis, an excess amount of wasted renewable energy is used to produce green hydrogen. Forward integration is used by market actors in numerous countries when selling hydrogen produced on-site from renewable sources to major industrial users.

The increased deployment of hydrogen energy storage in the utility, commercial, and residential sectors is driving the industry. The sector is predicted to grow due to high industrial demand for hydrogen in metal treatment, petroleum refining, and food processing. Potential opportunity for the market lies in increasing the commercialization of power-to-gas technology. In this technology, hydrogen can be converted back to electricity and used for powering the electric grid during peak hours.

Industry participants are entering into partnerships with the research organizations in order to construct full-scale hydrogen energy storage projects. For instance, U.S. utility provider Xcel Energy partnered with National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to construct a 110 kW capacity project that would utilize surplus wind energy to produce hydrogen through electrolysis and store it for later use. COVID-19 affected the growth of the market for hydrogen energy storage owing to factors such as reducing operational costs by end users, coupled with disruption in spare parts availability due to delays in manufacturing and logistics issues.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report Highlights